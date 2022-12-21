Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm above freezing Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&