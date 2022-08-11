Big Swamp Fire closes parts of Willamette National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several Forest Service roads and trails in the Willamette National Forest have been closed to the public due to the ongoing Big Swamp Fire.
The Big Swamp Fire is a wildfire burning near the Windigo Fire. It was first identified as a distinct event on August 5. As of August 11, it has burnt 117 acres of woodland and is 0% contained, according to officials. They said fire crews are securing defensive lines with help from air support, and firefighters are searching for opportunities to directly attack the fire.
The United States Forest Service has prohibited public access to several Forest Service Roads and trails in the Willamette National Forest near the Big Swamp Fire to protect the public and allow firefighters to focus their undivided attention on the fire. Anyone found to be in the area may be fined up to $5,000. The USFS says the closure will stay in effect until October 1 unless it is rescinded sooner.