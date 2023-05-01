Bike Month promotes healthy lifestyles with activities and events

EUGENE, Ore. – There are numerous benefits associated with bicycling, and, for the month of May, pedal power will be celebrated and promoted locally.
The web site webikelane.org will host a variety of events and challenges for bicyclists all month long. PeaceHealth Bikes will be offering free bike sharing with an existing membership to help bring others out biking in the city.
For some, like first-year University of Oregon neuroscience student Tanner Rozendal, additional motivation isn’t necessarily needed. Rozandal said he began biking when he arrived in Eugene this past year. Rozendal said he spent less than $100 on a bike, so the affordability factor definitely appealed to him.
“When I came to college, I didn't have a car on campus, so I needed somewhere to get around,” Rozendal said, “and the local Eugene community is pretty bike-friendly, so I definitely have come to love biking, and you know, we go down with my friends to the river and bike around, so it's like a social thing to do, but also it's an efficient way of transportation, and it's affordable too.”
Rozendal said a car was a must in the Portland area, but he can bicycle just about anywhere he needs to go in Eugene.
“It's just really a bike-friendly community,” Rozendal said. “I came from the Portland area, so I had a car, and it takes a while to get places… but here I can bike to the store, I can bike to Safeway, again, I can bike to the river, there's some bowling alleys and movie theaters around, so again, I just use my bike for just about everything these days.”
More details on Bike Month can be found online.