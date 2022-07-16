Bike valet available at Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- People are finding creative ways to get to and from Hayward field for the World Athletics Championships.
Oregon22 is teaming up with Eugene Active 20-30 Club to offer bike valet at two locations, one north of Hayward Field and one south of Hayward Field during the event.
Michael Kingsley is the bike valet chair. He says the process is easy and free.
People can ride up to one of the two locations, drop their bike off with the volunteers there, take a ticket, walk less than five minutes to Hayward Field, enjoy the competition, and pick up their bike when they're done.
"It's better for the environment," Kingsley said. "It's keeping people off the road. It's keeping people safer, so we're happy to be here and help people. We're also right next to the stadium so it's really easy for people to drop off and have like, a one minute walk into the stadium."
The valet stations open 90 minutes before the beginning of the first session and close one hour after the closing session ends. Each station is monitored by volunteers to make sure the bikes are safe. Any bike not picked up before the bike valet closes will be taken to the University of Oregon Police Department.
Eugene Active 20-30 Club has offered bike valet for a long time at Autzen Stadium.
Kingsley said this bike valet is about twice the size of the ones they typically do at Autzen Stadium. During opening night of Oregon22, Kingsley said they had more than 700 bikes at their two locations combined.