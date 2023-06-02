Bipartisan proposal would invest $67 million into rural economic revitalization

SALEM, Ore. – A bipartisan effort to boost economic revitalization in rural Oregon was rolled out by legislators on Friday, according to state officials.
Oregon legislative officials said that the $67 million framework for the 2023-2025 rural infrastructure and economic development budget continues work that began last year to substantially expand and invest in the state’s rural economic needs.
“The time is now to make these vital investments,” said Representative David Gomberg (D-Lincoln & Western Benton/Lane Counties), Co-Chair of the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee On Transportation and Economic Development. “Hard-working, innovative rural communities like mine will be able to do some amazing things for our state with this money.”
Passage of the proposed economic framework rolled out on June 2 would support entrepreneurial opportunities and expand rural workforce housing capacity, state officials said. State legislative officials also said it would be key in providing support to statewide agriculture, natural resource, maritime, industrial and recreation ventures and also in creating good-paying jobs.
As proposed, the budget would invest in outdoor recreation, continue helping county fairs recover from tourism losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and boost support for both coastal seafood and terrestrial food systems, state officials said. State legislators also said the budget would support funding assistance for rural communities seeking to develop their industrial land in order to attract new development and job creation.
The state said the funding also supports expanding a state agricultural department grant program for building new meat processor facilities, upgrade existing locations and expand certain federal establishments.
This proposed budget would also invest in Oregon’s maritime workforce development, given an expected high percentage of workers expected to retire within the next decade, state officials said.