Bite 4 Burrito Brigade fundraiser to be hosted by Za Cart Pizza

EUGENE, Ore. – A local mobile food cart is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday to benefit a nonprofit that feeds vegan meals to those who are hungry and in need.
Za Cart Pizza is hosting a June 28 fundraiser in support of Burrito Brigade, a group that feeds thousands of hungry people in the community each year. As part of the Bite 4 Burrito Brigade fundraiser, a dollar for every slice and five dollars for every whole pizza will be donated to Burrito Brigade, said Jeff Letey, owner of Za Cart Pizza.
“This is a unifying way of getting people together to help feed hungry people and it's all volunteer based and there's businesses all over town that have given to this, not only for this event, but this structure to keep feeding hungry people,” Letey said.
Being mobile, Letey said he posts his business up at several events and also recently got involved with the 5th Street Public Market. For this fundraiser, they’ll be set up at 37 W. 13th Ave.
Burrito Brigade is a group of people that’s been getting together and delivering vegan meals to the hungry in Eugene and Springfield since 2014. They’ve given out hundreds of thousands of meals since that time.
“Hopefully we'll bring in a couple hundred people tomorrow you know?” Letey said. “But it doesn't take that many people buying whole pies to raise hundreds of dollars for the burrito brigade. And there's at least 20 businesses doing this, so if we all go out and support those businesses we all support the Burrito Brigade and hopefully raise a couple thousand dollars.”
Letey said he’s thinking about creating a specialty pizza for the event, possibly a taco or burrito style pizza in honor of the occasion.
More information about Burrito Brigade can be found on their website.