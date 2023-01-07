 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft
at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST Sunday. Gale
Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Bizarre apartment fire highlights importance of household fire extinguishers

  • Updated
  • 0
Lebanon Fire District summer firefighting patrol truck

LEBANON, Ore. – An odd incident on Friday night involving a fire in an apartment has the Lebanon Fire District reminding residents of the utility of a fire extinguisher kept in the home.

According to LFD, a fire crew responded to an apartment building on south Main Street at about 9:50 p.m. on January 7 for a reported structure fire. However, firefighters said that when they arrived the Battalion Chief couldn’t spot any signs of a fire. When the chief met with the on-site manager, the manager told them there had been a fire in one of the apartments.

The manager told fire officials that the occupants of the apartment had arrived earlier that evening, left some belongings inside, then departed. The manager said that when the occupants returned much later, they found the room full of smoke and alerted the manager, who didn’t see any actual fire, but used a fire extinguisher to make sure nothing was ablaze.

Fire officials theorize the fire had consumed all the oxygen in the room and gone out on its own. Firefighters said they double-checked the unit to ensure there were no remaining hot spots. No injuries were reported, according to LFD.

LFD says this incident highlights the vital role fire extinguishers play in defending against house fires. Fire officials recommend acquiring a fire extinguisher and putting it somewhere in your home that is easy to access in the event of an emergency. LFD say they offer training for using fire extinguishers; anyone interested in this training is asked to contact Fire and Life Safety at 541-451-1901.

