BLM acquisition of 216 acres along North Umpqua River will increase public access

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Bureau of Land Management officials announced on Thursday that the agency has acquired 216 acres along the North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River Corridor, a move they said will ensure public access to the river in the future.
The BLM said on September 7 that the acquisition was made possible through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is dedicated to protecting natural areas, water resources, and cultural areas and also keep recreation opportunities available to the public.
“I want to thank Douglas County, Western Rivers Conservancy, and the many partners and staff that worked to make these acquisitions possible,” said Mike Korn, field manager for the BLM’s Swiftwater field office. “By acquiring these lands on behalf of the American people, it guarantees they remain available to the public into the future.”
The acquisition included a parcel of land at the Baker Wayside Day Use Area for which management was split between the BLM and Douglas County, but has now been consolidated under the BLM’s jurisdiction, BLM officials said. The BLM said that the North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River corridor draws in between 100,000 and 250,000 visitors annually.
More information on the corridor can be found on the North Umpqua Wild and Scenic River’s webpage.