Blood supply for transfusions critically low, local blood bank says

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&