Blood supply for transfusions critically low, local blood bank says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Blood supply for transfusions critically low, local blood bank says

  • Updated
  • 0
Blood donation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is once again asking for blood donations as the new year approaches.

Bloodworks officials are declaring a Code Red emergency, saying they are running out of blood for medical transfusions fast. Bloodworks said the holidays and recent harsh weather caused many with blood donation appointments to cancel, and forced the blood bank to cancel some mobile clinics and cut hours at their donation centers. Because of this, the supply of stored blood has dwindled while the need at hospitals remains the same, creating what Vicki Finson, the executive Vice President of blood services at Bloodworks, called an emergency situation.

“We had unprecedented numbers of donors canceling their appointments, and rightfully so,” Finson said. “We want them to stay safe, but what that did is bring the inventory down. Meanwhile, the hospitals have been very busy. So those things together have created a very, very, emergency situation”

In light of the emergency, Bloodworks says they will need about 1,000 donations each day to meet demand. If that goal isn’t met, officials said there will be delays in getting vital blood transfusions to patients in need. All blood types are needed, but Bloodworks says Type-O blood – the universal donor – is especially appreciated.

Those who wish to donate must set up an appointment on Bloodworks’s website first. After the donation procedure, donors get cookies.

Tags

Recommended for you