Blood supply for transfusions critically low, local blood bank says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is once again asking for blood donations as the new year approaches.
Bloodworks officials are declaring a Code Red emergency, saying they are running out of blood for medical transfusions fast. Bloodworks said the holidays and recent harsh weather caused many with blood donation appointments to cancel, and forced the blood bank to cancel some mobile clinics and cut hours at their donation centers. Because of this, the supply of stored blood has dwindled while the need at hospitals remains the same, creating what Vicki Finson, the executive Vice President of blood services at Bloodworks, called an emergency situation.
“We had unprecedented numbers of donors canceling their appointments, and rightfully so,” Finson said. “We want them to stay safe, but what that did is bring the inventory down. Meanwhile, the hospitals have been very busy. So those things together have created a very, very, emergency situation”
In light of the emergency, Bloodworks says they will need about 1,000 donations each day to meet demand. If that goal isn’t met, officials said there will be delays in getting vital blood transfusions to patients in need. All blood types are needed, but Bloodworks says Type-O blood – the universal donor – is especially appreciated.
Those who wish to donate must set up an appointment on Bloodworks’s website first. After the donation procedure, donors get cookies.