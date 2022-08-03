Blood supply in southern Oregon critically low

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The availability of donated blood has reached a critically low status, making it more difficult for doctors to save lives.

A local operator at an American Red Cross donation center in Roseburg confirmed the supply of donated blood is “critical.” Officials with the American Red Cross said blood drives are often scheduled up to eight months in advance, but there has been an issue with prospective donors failing to show up for their appointments.

An official with the American Red Cross in Douglas and Coos Counties said the number of blood donations has decreased by 20%, and the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in this drop. They said the number of blood drives organized by high schools and colleges has dropped because of the extra health safety restrictions that COVID imposed. The official said the Roseburg, Douglas and Riddle High Schools all stopped holding drives over the pandemic, cutting into the supply.

The lack of blood has been an issue across the state. Mark Smith, Bloodworks Northwest's Community Engagement Liaison said back in July that the organization would have a real problem on its hands if a lot of people needed donated blood all at once.

“We're doing what we can in order to take care of any needs that we have,” Smith said. “The blood that's on the shelves will be able to take care of an influx of people who are coming in, we just may not have enough to take care of if there was a mass event that would happen.”

A single pint of donated blood could save three lives. However, the Red Cross said each donation only lasts about 40 days before it must be discarded. If you would like to give blood, an appointment can be scheduled with Bloodworks Northwest at their website or the American Red Cross here.