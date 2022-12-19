Bloodworks Northwest hosting blood donation drive for fifth anniversary of Amtrak train derailment

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is hosting a holiday blood drive to bolster the supply of blood available for transfusions over the holidays.
In 2017, and Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington, killing three and injuring dozens. At the time, Bloodworks was able to send 150 units of blood to hospitals near the crash which helped save the lives on many passengers, several of whom were Oregonians. This week, Bloodworks is observing Washington State Blood Donor day, and highlighting the importance of having enough blood on hand for emergencies like the train derailment.
“We want to be prepared for any accident any tragedy that happens, so having that continuous donation -- we have to have a thousand donors a day to be able to keep our blood supply up at all locations of Bloodworks,” said Jordan Hordman, Bloodworks’ community engagement liaison. “Having that message be portrayed that we need to have everybody constantly donating so that we're always ready for disaster.”
The holidays are a time when blood donations and supplies are typically needed more than ever, so to help motivate prospective donors, Bloodworks is partnering with Hop Valley Brewing for their annual “pint for a pint” promotion. Between December 18 and January 7, a blood donation will earn a donor a voucher for a free pint of beer or soda at Hop Valley, as well as a free pint glass. Donors will also get a free pair of socks, and a pair of socks will be donated to a patient at a hospital.