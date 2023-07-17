Bloodworks Northwest, Lane County Fair team up on blood drive

EUGENE, Ore. – Bloodworks Northwest's Eugene donor center has teamed up on a blood drive with the Lane County Fair with hopes that it helps fulfill an urgent need in local hospitals.
Recognizing a rise in teen crashes during what’s known as the “100 Deadliest Days” between Memorial Day and Labor Day and also the challenges with drawing in donors during the summer season, Bloodworks Northwest is offering a free ticket into the Lane County Fair for those who donate to the blood bank.
“We just hope that it entices people to come in and donate and our blood supplies all across the 95% of hospitals that we supply are running low,” said Jordan Hardman, community engagement liaison for Bloodworks Northwest, “and so we just hope that having these promotions really entices new donors and donors who maybe haven't donated in a long time, come in and donate again so that we can have blood supply at our hospitals.”
With blood in short supply, Hardman hopes that the partnership with the fair helps give a much-needed boost to blood donations. The period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when blood supplies are in the highest demand, Hardman said.
“Since summer is a time for people to get out and go enjoy summer activities, it's actually harder to get donors to come in and donate,” Hardman said.
More information can be found on their website.