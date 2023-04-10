Blue River woman missing; family raising money for search party

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The family of a woman from the Blue River area is trying to raise a search party to find her after she was reported missing without a trace last Tuesday.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mekenna Reiley, 40, of Blue River was reported missing from her home near the Blue River Reservoir on April 6. Deputies said her friends and neighbors reported that they had not seen or heard from Reiley for a few days. They said her phone, purse, vehicle and dog had been left behind at her home, but there was no other trace of her.
According to the LCSO, Reiley was last seen near River Street and McKenzie Highway in Blue River on April 5, and may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. The LCSO said she was wearing a pair of blue waterproof boots, but no information is available as to what else she was last seen wearing.
Family members of Reiley have set up a GoFundMe to try to hire a search party to look for her. According to the missing person’s brother, Bevin Stepp, the local police department does not have the resources necessary to carry out a search. According to the GoFundMe page, Reiley’s family fears the worst from the company she has been keeping.
"My family and I are in complete panic and trying to do our best from here to figure out the situation from across the country," Stepp said on the GoFundMe page. "We all know how important the first 48 hours are and no one has spoken to her since Tuesday when she reached out wanting to come back home soon."
As of April 10, the GoFundMe has raised $8,530 of its $20,000 goal. Anyone with information about Reiley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and reference case number 23-1855.