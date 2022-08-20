Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain

EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting.
One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County.
Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people behind the proposal to rename Swastika Mountain.
"I submitted the paperwork, and I've been talking with the US Geological department and the state," McCain said.
McClain said this all started back in January when she was reading the paper and came across an article that mentioned two hikers were lost in the area of Swastika Mountain.
"I couldn't believe what I was reading, and so I had to do something about it," McClain said.
Kerry Tymchuck, the executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, said members gave the green light to discuss further changing Swastika Mountain to Mount Halo.
"Which refers to a chief of the Kalapuya's many years ago; that's the name that is now being forwarded," Tymchuck said. "We must circulate the names with the local Indian nations, county governments, and other interested land owners. They'll have 60 days let us know what they think about the name, and then the board will meet again in December in hopes that there are no objections that have come our way since then, then that name will be moved to the US Geographic Names Board."
He said the mountain was named early in the 20th century before the word was tied to Nazi Germany.
"A Swastika was some sort of spiritual shape, and a farmer rancher here in Lane County used it as a brand cattle or livestock which led to the name of the mountain," Tymchuck said.
Tymchuck said he understands why some people are upset with the name and pushing to change it.
There was a petition created online in January pushing for this name change; it has a little over 550 signatures. The creators said they felt the name was inappropriate and that the Bureau of Land Management and USGS needed to help rectify the issue.
But Swastika Mountain wasn't the only name on the meeting's agenda. A total of 8 places in Douglas, Grant, and Wasco County were discussed, as well as what could be their new names.
McClain hopes her actions will inspire others to stand up for something they believe in.
"Renaming something that a person thinks is wrong, people should go out there and do the legwork and do something about it. Be active, not just let it go by," McClain said.