Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
The WCSO says that on August 7, Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, who officials say had been in a relationship with Birdzell, was arrested on unrelated charges of identity theft and credit card fraud. While he was in jail, he was identified as a suspect in Birdzell's death and charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Officials say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.
The WCSO is requesting that anyone with information about Hernandez's or Birdzell's recent activities, or with details about Birdzell's death, contact them at 503-846-2700.