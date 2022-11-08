Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning.
The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp. Officials confirmed that one body was pulled from the storm drain, and coroners took the body and will continue the investigation.
KEZI has reached out to the Eugene Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.