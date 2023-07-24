Body found in north Eugene identified as hit-and-run victim

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that a woman whose body was found in north Eugene early Friday morning was identified by Lane County sheriff's deputies as a hit-and-run victim.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5:30 a.m. on July 21 to a call from an employee at a business in the area of Prairie Road and Leghorn Road, LCSO officials said. Sheriff’s deputies said that the employee had found a deceased female body near some shrubbery. The body had several recent injuries, authorities said.
Deputies said they were able to identify the body, but her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
Sheriff's officials determined that the victim was struck by a car at about 11 p.m. on July 20 on Prairie Road near Leghorn Road, authorities said. LCSO said the suspect vehicle is believed to be charcoal or gray metallic in color likely missing a sideview mirror and possibly has damage to the front end or the passenger side.
LCSO asks anyone with information to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 , select option 1, and reference case number 23-3863.