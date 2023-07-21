Body found in north Eugene investigated as suspicious death

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that an active investigation is underway into the death of a woman whose body was found in north Eugene early Friday morning.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5:30 a.m. on July 21 to a call from an employee at a business in the area of Prairie Road and Leghorn Road, LCSO officials said. Sheriff’s deputies said that the employee had found a deceased female body near some shrubbery. The body had several recent injuries, authorities said.
Deputies said they were able to identify the body, but her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
LCSO asks anyone with information to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and select option 1.