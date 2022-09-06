Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
Officials say the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death to be drowning. The BCSO does not believe the death was an accident and not related to criminal activity.