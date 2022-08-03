Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake

UPDATE: The identity of the body in Cottage Grove Lake that was recovered Wednesday morning has been confirmed to be Harry McIntire, 75.
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake.
An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
