Bomb squad responds to grenade found in Sweet Home house

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A grenade that was found in a Sweet Home residence was disposed of Tuesday afternoon after police cordoned off the area to make space for the bomb squad.
According to the Sweet Home Police Department, in the afternoon of May 2 a device believed to be an inert training grenade was found in a house on Alder Street by professional cleaners working there due to an earlier fire. Police said the cleaners called the homeowner, who kept the grenade secure until police could show up and call for the OSP bomb squad. After they arrived at about 4:35 p.m. that day, police asked the community to steer clear of the area while the bomb squad did their work.
According to police, the training grenade belonged to a deceased family member of the homeowner. Sweet Home police said the grenade was placed in a safe place until the bomb squad could show up to dispose of it, and even if it were live, military veterans in the police department said no one would have been within the blast radius. The OSP bomb squad soon seized and disposed of the grenade at the request of the people living at the location.