Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change

  • Updated
  • 0
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change.

The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat.

Police identified that man as 37-year-old Immanuel Williams. They say Williams then entered the Buy2 store on Olive and Broadway.

Immanuel Williams

Melissa Kittell works at the Buy2 and said her coworker was the one who called 911.

"He showed another customer a phone cord and some duct tape and then he exited the store and as he walked out, my coworker was sitting outside the store and he started waving a gun," said Kittell.

Workers at the Buy2 said things like this have been happening more frequently and even though there's been increased police presence, sometimes they're afraid to walk into work.

Dana Senger said her husband just started working at the Buy2 a few months ago and he's even thought about getting a security guard because of the crime in the area.

"It's really scary," said Senger. "He's my rock. He's my everything. If something happened to him, I don't know what I'd do."

Williams is in Lane County Jail facing charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Just this past weekend, police arrested nine people and charged six after they allegedly ran away from officers with masks and gloves on.

Eugene Police said over the last year, there has been an increase in gun violence in the downtown core. They have increased patrol to fight this.

Many said they're sad to see this happen to the community they love.

"It's really a shame because I grew up here and I don't remember it ever being like this," said Kittell.

