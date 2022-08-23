Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart

LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found.
LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
Police said the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called in to help with the search. Officials said that after an extensive search of the premises, no suspicious device was found and the store was turned over to Walmart staff for normal operations.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Sergeant Cad Christenson at 541-258-4324 or the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.