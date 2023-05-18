Bond Measure passes, giving more funding to Creswell Schools.

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Millions of dollars in improvements are coming to schools in Creswell as a result of voters approving bond measure 20-342.
Schools like Creslane Elementary stand to benefit from the measure passing. District officials couldn't have been happier when voters approved it. On Tuesday, May 16, voters in Creswell overwhelmingly backed measure 20-342. The final vote was 70% in favor with only 30% against.
The bond money is approximately $18,210,000. The schools will also receive a $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program. A total of $22 million, the money will be used towards improving security and providing repairs and updates to old school buildings all over the district. To name a few projects, the district is looking to revamp security cameras, install an emergency generator, and the funds will also be used for a trade and vocational training building.
Superintendent Mike Johnson was one of the leading advocates for the measure. He's grateful to the community now that his schools will have additional resources.
He said, "I think that we want to provide what's best for kids and their education, and the community certainly wants to provide extraordinary care for kids. So we're on the same page with that."
He was also impressed by how the Creswell community voted to improve the situation for their kids in the schools. He said the community has a long history of providing extraordinary care for their children.
Johnson said, "With this bond we'll be able to prepare our infrastructure for the next 15 to 20 years, as well as our athletics facilities."
Superintendent Johnson also said the Creswell School District will be able to accommodate more students, and they expect enrollment to grow by 100 to 300 students over the next decade.
He said, "This will help us with the facilities to accommodate that growth."
Maria Saputo teaches fourth graders at Creslane Elementary school. She believes an investment like this is just what the school needs.
She said, "I can't wait to see the improvements, I can't wait for the kids to be able to enjoy them. I'm so thankful for the community for supporting us and passing this bond."
Saputo has taught in the district for the better part of 10 years. She works in an older section of Creslane Elementary, and has witnessed the struggles caused by schools lacking funds.
Saputo said, "We don't have hot water on that side of the building which is so hard... And the air quality on that side of the building which is not great."
Saputo said the improved schools will have an impact on performance in the classroom as well. She said kids in well maintained schools do a better job academically.
She said, "Data shows that when you have a nice area to work in, a clean, nice, working area to work in, kids do better. So, it's just beyond exciting."
The planning for these projects are set to begin immediately. Actual work on them will start in the summer.