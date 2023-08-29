Book donations sought for SMART Reading children's literacy program

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A children’s literacy non-profit is holding a three-week drive to collect new and gently-used children’s books that will be given away to students at a number of free book fairs held through afterschool programs, according to organizers.
Laurie McNichols, area director for SMART Reading, said the organization is collecting books through September 15 for the community book drive. Books will be sorted and cleaned by volunteers with United Way’s Days of Caring and then given away to students, she said.
“Access to books is so critical,” said McNichols. “Adding a book bank in Lane County will be a multi-year process but I’m thrilled about this opportunity to pilot new ways of getting books into the hands and homes of kids.”
A larger goal of the book drive is to increase book ownership for local children, McNichols said. Organizers said that SMART Reading has paired volunteers with students for one-on-one reading sessions and given participants two new books to keep for more than 30 years.
Books for preschool, elementary, and middle school age children are needed, including Spanish language books. Items not accepted include magazines, coloring books, encyclopedias, textbooks, ex-library books (school or public), or classroom sets that are marked with names.
SMART Reading is also working to establish a book bank that will source and distribute books to students in Lane County, organizers of the drive said. The nonprofit cited research that shows having 25 books in a household produces on average an additional two years of academic achievement.
In 2022, SMART Reading gave away more than 15,000 books to 1,300 local students, and book drives help the organization to expand its reach to additional student, organizers said.
Books may be dropped off at SMART’s Springfield office by appointment through September 15. More information can be found online on SMART Reading’s website, or by contacting Laurie McNichols via e-mail or by calling 541-600-8035.