Bottle-based college savings fund reaches $1 million in 3 years, treasury officials say

SALEM, Ore. -- After only a little more than three years, a bottle redemption-based fund has raised $1 million for those saving to go to college, said Oregon State Treasury officials.
The collaboration, which began in November 2019 between BottleDrop redemption centers and the Oregon College Savings Plan, allows those redeeming bottles and cans to set up automatic fund transfers to Oregon College Savings Plan accounts, officials said.
“We are excited to see bottle and can redemptions continuing to turn into big returns for Oregon College Savings Plan participants,” said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. “Saving a combined $1 million toward education and training after high school is a significant accomplishment, and one that comes with an important bonus conservation benefit. While this is still the beginning of our collaboration and it is gratifying to see Oregonians’ early enthusiasm for this creative savings opportunity with our partner, BottleDrop -- Let’s keep saving!”
Additionally, state treasury officials said those redeeming their cans and bottles may also contribute to the Oregon ABLE Savings Plan, an account established to help those with disabilities and their families save money. Contributors can earn a tax refund credit of up to $300, officials said.
Oregonians return their beverage containers in designated green bags to statewide BottleDrop redemption centers. Those with BottleDrop accounts with a minimum $5 balance can do one-time fund transfers or set up a monthly recurring transfer to OCSP or Oregon ABLE accounts, officials said.
Treasury officials said BottleDrop account holders can save for themselves or others, and also may gift their funds to anyone with an OCSP account.
The OCSP savings grows tax-free and can be used to cover qualified expenses at any accredited college or trade school, officials said.