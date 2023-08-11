Bottle recycling network to match up to $25,000 in donations for Maui wildfire relief

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. There is a 70%
chance that high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and
low temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this
time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR
and Eugene, OR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Bottle recycling network to match up to $25,000 in donations for Maui wildfire relief

  • Updated
  • 0
BottleDrop bags

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the operating agency for the BottleDrop network, announced on Friday that it will match up to $25,000 in donations from BottleDrop account holders for the Maui wildfire relief effort, OBRC officials said.

The cooperative said on August 11 that it invites Oregonians to donate their container deposits to the Maui United Way relief fund. OBRC said it would engage its emergency fund to support wildfire relief efforts for the disaster currently underway in Maui, Hawaii, that has killed dozens and scorched thousands of acres.

“It feels powerless to see the terrible news from Maui, where wildfires have claimed lives and devastated communities,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach at OBRC. “Efforts like this show that Oregon’s Bottle Bill can empower everybody in the state to be part of the solution and come to the aid of their neighbors, near and far.”

The bottle recycling cooperative said those with BottleDrop accounts can direct their donations at the BottleDrop.com/Maui link through August 31. Donations are also accepted directly at any BottleDrop Redemption Center throughout the state, OBRC said.

Additionally, OBRC said it will donate from their emergency fund to the Oregon chapter of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides support to injured firefighters and families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Tags

Recommended for you