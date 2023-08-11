Bottle recycling network to match up to $25,000 in donations for Maui wildfire relief

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the operating agency for the BottleDrop network, announced on Friday that it will match up to $25,000 in donations from BottleDrop account holders for the Maui wildfire relief effort, OBRC officials said.
The cooperative said on August 11 that it invites Oregonians to donate their container deposits to the Maui United Way relief fund. OBRC said it would engage its emergency fund to support wildfire relief efforts for the disaster currently underway in Maui, Hawaii, that has killed dozens and scorched thousands of acres.
“It feels powerless to see the terrible news from Maui, where wildfires have claimed lives and devastated communities,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach at OBRC. “Efforts like this show that Oregon’s Bottle Bill can empower everybody in the state to be part of the solution and come to the aid of their neighbors, near and far.”
The bottle recycling cooperative said those with BottleDrop accounts can direct their donations at the BottleDrop.com/Maui link through August 31. Donations are also accepted directly at any BottleDrop Redemption Center throughout the state, OBRC said.
Additionally, OBRC said it will donate from their emergency fund to the Oregon chapter of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides support to injured firefighters and families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.