BottleDrop fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims up to nearly $80,000 in donations after 10 days

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – After only 10 days, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims has raised almost $80,000, according to organizers.

OBRC officials said they activated their emergency fund in support of relief efforts for victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, last week. OBRC is matching up to $25,000 in total donations from Green Bag drop-offs as well as from can and bottle donations at BottleDrop centers throughout the state and also via their website, the cooperative said.

“At OBRC we wanted to find a way to help those impacted by this tragedy,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach at OBRC. “Oregon and Hawaii share a special connection through our Bottle Bills, and this effort will provide Oregonians with an opportunity to leverage the positive power of bottles and cans to help people in immediate need.”

OBRC said they have raised a total of $79,789.47 as of August 21, which includes their $25,000 match. Online donations have totaled $48,282.87, while a total of $6,506.60 was raised from container donations. BottleDrop customers have donated a total of $54,789.47 so far, the recycling cooperative said.

OBRC said donations are being collected through August 31 and will be directed to Maui United Way, which is working to provide immediate relief to those affected by the Maui fire disaster. An emergency fund donation will also be made by OBRC to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, an organization that supports injured firefighters and families of firefighters killed in the line of duty, organizers said.