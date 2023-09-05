BottleDrop raises $100,000 for Maui wildfire relief

CLACKAMAS, Ore. -- Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s Maui wildfire relief fundraiser raised a total of $100,000 between August 11 and August 31, according to organizers.
The OBRC said they encouraged its Green Bag account holders during August to make donations from their accounts to the OBRC Emergency Fund. A total of almost $58,000 was raised online from 1,059 account holders who donated their balances to the fund, while another $17,000 was raised from those dropping off their cans and bottles at BottleDrop redemption centers throughout Oregon and OBRC provided a donation match of $25,000, OBRC officials said.
“We are heartened by the support Oregonians have shown in response to these devastating wildfires,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach at OBRC. “Ten cents at a time really adds up, and we were humbled by the generosity of Oregonians and the opportunity to leverage the positive power of bottles and cans to provide assistance to a community in need.”
The donations will be directed to Maui United Way, which is working to provide immediate relief to families and nonprofits directed affected by the Maui wildfire disaster, the OBRC said. OBRC also said it would be making an Emergency Fund donation to the Oregon chapter of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides assistance to injured firefighters and to families of firefighters killed in the line of duty in Oregon.
“Through our Emergency Fund, established in 2020, we are able to demonstrate how Oregon’s Bottle Bill can empower all of us to support our neighbors, near and far. This donation will have an immediate impact on the relief and rebuilding efforts on Maui, and we are grateful to every person who donated,” Chambers said.