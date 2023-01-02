BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers.
Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January 2, the processing fee for each bag was a flat $0.40. Now, those who drop off bags will be charged 8% of the value of deposits in the bag. For example, returning a bag of 60 cans -- a $6 value -- would require paying a fee of $0.48.
Bottle Drop officials said the change is in response to complaints that the same fee applied to customers who turned in bags full of small cans and customers who turned in bags full of multi-liter bottles. Officials also say the change in fees will stop some people from over-stuffing bags, which is a safety concern and can take a toll on processing equipment.