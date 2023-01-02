BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&