...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags

  • Updated
  • 0
BottleDrop bags

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers.

Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January 2, the processing fee for each bag was a flat $0.40. Now, those who drop off bags will be charged 8% of the value of deposits in the bag. For example, returning a bag of 60 cans -- a $6 value -- would require paying a fee of $0.48.

Bottle Drop officials said the change is in response to complaints that the same fee applied to customers who turned in bags full of small cans and customers who turned in bags full of multi-liter bottles. Officials also say the change in fees will stop some people from over-stuffing bags, which is a safety concern and can take a toll on processing equipment.

