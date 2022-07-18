Boy Scout building on MLK Jr. Blvd. becomes Oregon22 volunteer's temporary home

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closed to regular traffic, some businesses are seeing an increase in foot traffic with people wanting to see the Oregon 22 races.
More parking spaces are available, so Salem resident and volunteer for the games Gene Bloom decided to ditch the daily commute and instead camp out for a price at the Oregon Trail Council parking lot.
“Years ago we would rent a spot here for football games through the Boy Scouts. I thought, 'maybe I would give the Boy Scouts a call and just see.' So, talked to Scott and he worked it out and let me bring the trailer here,” Bloom said.
Oregon Trail Council Executive Director Scott Impecoven said it wasn't initially something he thought of doing for the games, but once he got the call from Bloom it was a no-brainer.
“We got a call and we thought, 'why not?' It's gonna either sit empty or people were going to pull in and use it. We might as well make it available for people like Gene who is volunteering himself,” Impecoven said.
Impecoven said during the race walk, a lot of people from all over the world were in front of the Oregon Trail Council's building. They delayed opening on Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. because of the women's marathon, but other than that he and his staff have had no problem getting through.
Bloom parked his camper and truck on Friday July 15, and will depart on Tuesday, July 19 when his volunteering shifts are over. Bloom said while he's been there he's used a bike to get to and from Hayward Field to avoid the traffic.
“The other day during the men's marathon, the music and PA system came on at 5:15 and the race started at 6:15," Bloom said. "I left around 8, needing to get to Hayward around 8:30."
There are two more days of road events. On Friday, there is the men's 35 kilometer race walk. Then on Sunday, the same race for the women. Both start at 6:15 a.m.
Organizers from the games say MLK Jr. Boulevard should reopen on July 28.