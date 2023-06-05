Boys and Girls Club hosts golf tournament to raise funds for career programs

EUGENE, Ore. – The Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley hosted its annual “Bill Musgrave Open” at the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Springfield on June 2.
The golf tournament, a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club, featured more than 20 teams. The Boys and Girls Club said proceeds will go towards career development and science, technology, engineering and math programs at the Boys and Girls Club’s locations in Eugene and Springfield. The namesake for the tournament is former University of Oregon quarterback and longtime NFL coach Bill Musgrave, who lent his name to the effort to make the services the Boys and Girls Club offers more accessible.
“It's a great feeling to offer these amazing programs to kids who wouldn't have access to these opportunities any way else and it's all part of community partners,” said Shelly Williams, the resource development director at the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley. “These golfers are out here raising these funds that we can make this all possible."
The Boys and Girls Clubs said they brought in about $45,000 from the tournament.