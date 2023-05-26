Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley to celebrate one-year anniversary of new location

EUGENE, Ore. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley’s one-year anniversary at their new location will be held next Tuesday, organization representatives said.
Organizers said the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to empowering and supporting youth, will mark their milestone at their newly established Bethel satellite location with a ceremony on May 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Mountain School.
"Today, we proudly celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Clubhouse in Bethel," stated Matt Sorensen, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley. "This Clubhouse is not just a building; it is a beacon of hope and opportunity for our community. By addressing the pressing need for school-age childcare and youth development programs, we are ensuring that our children have access to a nurturing environment where they can learn, play, and build essential life skills. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Bethel School District, our dedicated staff, and the generous support of our community, without which this milestone would not have been possible."
In the Bethel area, a lack of school-age child care and youth development programs has challenged families and has had an impact on academic performance and personal growth for many young people, the organization said. The non-profit estimates 70 kids benefit on an average daily basis from its services.
The organization said that Boys and Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley is open to youths age 6 to 18 in first through 12th grades.
More information on the organization can be found online.