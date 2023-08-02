Breakfast Brigade continues to operate without permit after being denied

EUGENE, Ore. – The Breakfast Brigade in Eugene claimed the City of Eugene continues to deny them a permit.

The Breakfast Brigade is a non-profit organization that has been operating out of the Washington Jefferson Park for nearly nine years. They hand out free meals to those in need every Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

They’ve recently faced conflicts with the City of Eugene after continuing to operate on city grounds without a permit.

The group’s permit lapsed in October 2022, and they were informed as such by city officials. But when they asked to reapply for a permit, they were denied.

Lisa Laven, a board member and volunteer for the nonprofit, says they tried to do everything in accordance with city officials.

“I said okay, I’ll fill out the permit form, and they said ‘oh no, you can’t; we’re not granting permits to serve in the park anymore,'” Laven said.

Kelly Shadwick, Eugene Parks and Open Spaces' Community Engagement Manager, said the city was not reissuing permits at the time because the Washington Jefferson pack was in the middle of a multi-million dollar remodel after the park was used as a temporary shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breakfast Brigade continued to operate despite not having the permit, as they say serving their community is a top priority.

“At the very least we can give them a meal, a blanket, some clothing,” Laven said. “We can help make their day a little bit better.”

Breakfast Brigade volunteers have been very adamant about staying and serving in the Washington Jefferson Park, and this has led to city conflicts.

They have been told to relocate, which exposed workers to poor weather conditions, and they were also instructed in June to leave their location under risk of citation or arrest.

The park remodel was completed in June, and the park has reopened completely. Shadwick says they just recently begun looking at permits again.

“Now that there’s no longer a temporary shelter for people who are homeless in the park, and now that a year-long restoration project is behind us, we are re-looking at issuing permits for activities in the park, one of those being Breakfast Brigade,” Shadwick said.

Breakfast Brigade reapplied for a permit on July 6 to operate in the park. They say they’ve met all regulations required by the city and have addressed concerns the city has expressed in the past including trash accumulation, vehicles parking illegally, and liability insurance.

The City of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces plans to meet with the nonprofit in mid-August to discuss the next steps for a permit.

Volunteers express they are adamant about staying in the Washington Jefferson Park and are hoping for an enduring permit. They say no matter what the city says, they have no plans on leaving anytime soon.