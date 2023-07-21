BREAKING: Shots fired near Lane County Fair

EUGENE, Ore.- One person is in the hospital after a shooting near the Lane County Fairgrounds.
At 8:57 p.m. on Friday, July 21, Eugene Police were sent to a report of shots fired in the parking lot outside the Lane County Fairgrounds. In addition to Eugene Police, Springfield Police, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also responded and the call is in progress.
Eugene Springfield Fire medics responded to Friendly and 16th Avenue to treat one male gunshot wound patient and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect(s) appear to have left the location. Law enforcement has secured the area and the Lane County Fair is continuing to operate on its normal schedule.
