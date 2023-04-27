Brenner's Furniture reopens with fire sale that continues through Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. – After two weeks of clean-up work following an arson fire earlier in April, Brenner’s Furniture is back open as of Thursday night.

For the past 12 days, the company has thoroughly cleaned the store’s carpets, furniture and surfaces. They also hired a company to sterilize furniture using a highly technical ionization process. Now reopened, Brenner’s is holding a fire sale that will continue through April 30.

“It was, yes, easily very difficult to have the store closed,” said David Fendrich, owner and president of Brenner’s Furniture. “Normally, we're only closed 3 days a year, so to be closed 13 days in a row kinda stops the function and flow of all of the things we do, which of course is selling furniture, and receiving furniture and ordering furniture.”

Brenner’s is offering an extra 20% off their lowest prices on upholstery items and up to 65 percent off on inventory. Their goal is to start with completely new inventory on Monday.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.