Bridges for Broadway project receives $8.4 million to convert former hotel into apartments

  Updated
  • 0
Bridges on Broadway housing project

EUGENE, Ore. – A local housing project is among those receiving a part of $35.7 million in funding aimed to build more than 200 new homes across the state for those experiencing chronic homelessness.

Homes for Good and Lane County will convert a former 50-room Red Lion Hotel into a 57-unit apartment building. The Bridges on Broadway project, which started out as Lane County’s Project Turnkey to provide temporary homes for those displaced by wildfires, will break ground in the spring of 2024.

“We were able to purchase the building outright and it's an existing building, so converting it from a hotel to an apartment community is a lot more cost-effective than building a brand-new apartment community from scratch,” said Jacob Fox, executive director for Homes for Good.

The Housing Stability Council awarded Bridges on Broadway $8.4 million for permanent supportive housing, which offers rental assistance and on-site resources such as food resources, transportation, employment, and behavioral health support. Fox said that those moving into the housing will need a lot of support, care, and love to become stable renters.

“Lane County and the city of Eugene asked Homes for Good to step up and start building housing for people experiencing homelessness and that's the reason why Homes for Good is doing it,” Fox said. “To be responsive to citizens that are concerned about how many homeless people we have here in Lane County.”

Fox said that Lane County purchased the former hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic and used it as temporary housing by those displaced by the Holiday Farm Fire who have since been relocated.

