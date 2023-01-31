 Skip to main content
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street

Corvallis water main break

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area.

Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.

Corvallis officials said customers in a several block radius around the break will experience a decrease in water pressure and discolored water. Officials encourage those with other concerns to contact Corvallis Public Works at 541-766-6916.

