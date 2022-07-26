Brother of fentanyl overdose death weighs in as crisis worsens; experts talk Narcan

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...



* WHAT...High temperatures 93F to 98F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 50% chance that high
temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by
Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the
lower 60s most nights between now and Saturday.




PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE WILLAMETTE AND LOWER
COLUMBIA RIVER VALLEYS UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Brother of fentanyl overdose death weighs in as crisis worsens; experts talk Narcan

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore.-- As the fentanyl crisis continues to send shockwaves through the community, health officials are urging the public to stay aware and get educated about the threat.

This comes as officials with the Eugene police department responded to six overdoses within 26 hours on July 22 and 23.

Alexander LaVake, the overdose prevention coordinator with Lane County Public Health, said fentanyl and its existence with other drugs in the community is their top priority right now. To say it's a huge concern is an understatement.

"It's prevalent, it's out there, and folks are at risk," LaVake said.

LaVake said right now, they're seeing fentanyl largely contaminating cheap counterfeit pills.

"Pretty common pills that young people and other folks would otherwise deem fairly safe to consume," LaVake said.

He said they're also finding it laced through cocaine, ecstasy, and meth.

"We would really like to encourage folks to know that if you're buying substances illicitly, whether it's on the street or from friends, on the internet -- the potential for fentanyl being in that substance is highly possible," LaVake said.

As for where this deadly drug is coming from, LaVake said there's no straightforward answer. But with Eugene being along the Interstate 5 corridor, access to the drug is relativey easy. There's also a high demand for opioids within the community.

"Because we have a high demand for opioids, It really does incentivize drug traffickers and drug manufacturers to continue pushing fentanyl into our community because it is easily sold and consumed," LaVake said.

As LaVake said, the fentanyl crisis continues to worsen. Officials are aggressively trying to end it with the help of Eugene police.

"If we think about addressing the demand, that looks like addressing both awareness and education," LaVake said.

Fentanyl crisis worsens

This is exactly what Eugene resident Chance Simonson hopes to do after his brother died five years ago from a fentanyl overdose.

"It's more addicting than anything that's been out there," Simonson said.

He said he's watched his friends get hooked on the deadly drug over and over again.

"Before they knew it, they were already hooked on it, and they die and get revived, and they choose to do it again," Simonson said. "It's always been bad, but never like this."

Simonson is fighting for a change, hoping to bring awareness so fewer people fall into this deadly trap.

"Parents need to open their eyes and make sure their kids don't get into it and start doing it," Simonson said. "It's close to impossible for them to come back from."

Glenn Kreiss has lived in Eugene for over 35 years and said the fentanyl crisis is just sad and hopes things will turn around. He also hopes to bring more awareness to the issue.

"There's just too much of it happening," Kreiss said. "I think if people write about it and talk about it, it might hit the right person to create the right small snowball, which gets bigger, and something may happen."

Brooks Mclain, the development director at HIV Alliance in Eugene, said that within the last year, they've helped reverse over 1,000 overdoses.

"It's definitely something that we've seen skyrocketing around the state with the pandemic and with the explosion of fentanyl in the drug supply," Mclain said.

He's hoping to bring awareness to Narcan, a small but mighty tool. With just one or two puffs, it can help save someone's life who's overdosing on fentanyl.

"It stops the reaction from happening in the brain and stops the overdose from proceeding to death," Mclain said.

Mclain said most of their clients are incredibly grateful that they can easily get their hands on Narcan. He also encourages everyone to have it handy in case of an emergency.

"You can go to any pharmacy and get Narcan. Most insurance companies provide it," Mclain said. "They can't refuse you Narcan. Carry it around with you. If you see something, say something. If you see someone overdosing, have it on you so you can help. That few minutes it takes to get the paramedics there could save someone's life."

There are also many resources within the community and beyond which provide further education and drug testing strips: coreeugene.org and dancesafe.org.

