Brush fire temporarily stops traffic on Highway 138 West

KELLOGG, Ore. -- A fire that officials say was caused by a vehicle grew large enough that firefighters had to stop traffic on Highway 138 to fight it, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
According to the DFPA, at about noon on August 23, fire crews from the DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to a fire near milepost 9 of Highway 138 West, just south of Kellogg. Crews arrived to find a 1.2-acre fire that was burning on both sides of the road. Officials say after an initial attack that included several fire engines, an airplane and a bulldozer, ODOT stopped through traffic on the road at about 12:45 p.m. to protect the public and allow firefighters to focus on combating the blaze.
The DFPA says firefighters were able to quickly stop the spread of the fire. They add that by 2 p.m., the fire was completely contained and by 2:45 p.m., the highway was able to be opened again. Officials say crews will stay on site until the fire is completely cleaned up.
Officials say the fire was human-caused, and the cause is related to a vehicle. An investigation is underway.