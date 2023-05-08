Budget cuts at PeaceHealth hospitals grow concerns for the future

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Cost cutting efforts by PeaceHealth hospitals across the U.S are expected to cause significant impacts for patients and staff, including the citizens of Eugene and Springfield.

Kevin Mealy is the Oregon Nurses Association's communications manager. Mealy said that with the previous announcement of cost cutting measures, both nurses and patients will be put in unfavorable hospital conditions.

“PeaceHealth can make more money providing less care, but that's worse for patients,” Mealy said. “We've heard a lot more about PeaceHealth and their profitability in the last few years than we have in the last decade."

PeaceHealth said they are getting rid of 69 positions in the Oregon network, cutting their usage of travel nurses, and reducing the amount of patient beds. Mealy also said patients will see wait times increase and nurses being stressed to their limits.

"All of those are bad," Mealy said. "They're bad for the hospital, they're bad for the nurses caring for patients and they're bad for the patients in the community."

Mealy said that this budgetary issue needs to come to an end, and that in order to prevent further cuts, PeaceHealth officials need to listen more to their nurses' needs and demands for a better work environment.

"It's going to start with PeaceHealth making sure that nurses have good health insurance -- that they have a good working environment and that they're well supported,” Mealy said. "They need to listen to feedback on the front line, and then pay market standards.”

In a written statement PeaceHealth said they’re reducing reliance on high-cost temporary workers and strengthening their local recruitment efforts which takes time, and are working to minimize impact to patients while continuing to meet the health needs of local communities.

Mealy said wait times are already long in emergency rooms, and cutting positions is not going to help.

"We're all patients in waiting, we all need our health care system to function well in order for us to stay healthy,” Mealy said.