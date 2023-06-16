Budget uncertainty from senate walkout main cause for closure of Corvallis homeless shelter, organizers say

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Unity Men’s Shelter in Corvallis will soon be closing, displacing the nearly 30 homeless residents. Organizers of the shelter said this was not an outcome they desired, and it was the result of deep uncertainty in their ability to continue operating the shelter stemming from the walkout in the Oregon Senate.

Residents of the Unity Men’s Shelter said they were informed of the shelter’s impending closure by staff, who said it would close on June 19. Residents said those with disabilities or a high-priority need for housing would be moved to Unity’s women’s shelter temporarily, while the rest would simply be turned out onto the streets. The news came as a surprise to the residents, who valued the shelter for the support it offered.

On June 16, the Unity Shelter offered an explanation for the closure. According to the organization, their funding comes from a mix of grants, foundation awards, and private donations. Of those, the biggest chunk of funding comes from awards received by Community Services Consortium, which are then distributed to the shelter in May or early June to support its operations for the year.

However, according to Unity Shelter officials, thanks to the Republican-led walkout in the Oregon Senate that began on May 3, the CSC was not able to announce funding opportunities that Unity Shelter could have taken advantage of. Shelter officials said the consortium’s own budget depends on the state budget that went unapproved during the walkout. Unity Shelter said that even if the legislature announces a budget by its adjournment on June 25, it would likely take more than a month for money to become available for the organization.

“Unity Shelter has limited reserves,” said Shawn Collins, Unity Shelter’s executive director, “and without either new funding, or a shift in operations, we are at risk of running out of money to sustain staff and operations within the next few months.”

As a response to the budget uncertainty, Unity Shelter said they were forced to make cuts. Officials said that in addition to the closure of the men’s shelter, they also laid off 18 staff members – about a third of the organization’s staff. Unity Shelter said the steps they are taking should save about $90,000 a month, which they expect will keep them going through September even without state money.

“We are a nonprofit, dependent on funding streams which are never guaranteed, so there’s always risk when we enter grant season,” Collins said. “But we’ve never seen funding so completely at risk.”

Although the men’s shelter will be closed, Unity Shelter said the hygiene center at the location, which provides food, laundry and shower services to homeless individuals, will keep operating albeit with reduced hours. As for the men being relocated to the women’s shelter, Unity Shelter said the shelter would be reworked to accommodate both women and men and they would be separated.

Unity Shelter is accepting donations and volunteers at their website.