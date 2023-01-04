Buffalo Bills return to work after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 300 kt. Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&