Build-up of dead trees after wildfires increases fire risk, difficulty of firefighting, report says

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators from fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD, predicts that dead trees left in place after forest fires will only lead to larger, more dangerous and more difficult to contain wildfires in the future.
Zybach’s report, titled “A Growing Sea of Snags,” examines the causes and effects of wildfires in the North Umpqua River area since 2002. It pays special attention to “snags;” dead trees that dry out and become volatile fuel for a fire. According to the report, only 1% of snags are removed from burned parts of the Umpqua National Forest, leading to an abundance of fuel that intensifies wildfires and makes them more difficult to fight. The report says that because of these snags, the same areas of forest may burn over and over until forest stands are converted to an entirely different type of vegetation, such as hardwood stands or brush fields.
To help lessen the risk of future fires growing out of control, the report makes several recommendations. The report says snags must be removed from high-risk areas such as those with homes, major roads, and power lines. Firebreaks are recommended to be made by getting rid of fuel around roads and using reforestation to create areas where a fire would naturally run out of fuel. The report also says historic forest patterns should be mimicked by opening up riparian areas and ridgelines, and by replicating Native American burning practices in areas such as prairies, ridgelines and berry fields.
Douglas Timber Operators is a Roseburg-based non-profit organization focused on promoting timber production, healthy forest ecosystems, and a vibrant forest products sector. Bob Zybach holds a PhD in Environmental Science from Oregon State University and has conducted forest science research for over 25 years. Zybach’s report on wildfire risk can be read here.