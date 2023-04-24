Bullets found at Eugene elementary school

EUGENE, Ore. – School officials are investigating to find out who left bullets in the school library at Buena Vista Elementary School in Eugene on Friday.
According to an email sent by Stephanie Randall, the Principal of Buena Vista Elementary, on the night of April 23, at about 1:30 p.m. on April 21 a volunteer found two bullets in the school’s library. Officials said Eugene School District 4J’s Risk Management and School Safety team immediately responded to the library to confiscate the rounds and conduct an initial investigation. School officials said the team found no evidence of an immediate threat to the school.
Principal Randall said she would conduct interviews with students and discussions with entire classes on April 24 to try and determine where the bullets came from, and promised more information as soon as it was available. Randall also said that teachers will remind students to say something if they see something, and identify trusted adults that students can go to for support. Randall asked parents to have conversations with their kids to identify trusted adults they could go to.
School officials said police confirmed this was the best action plan for the situation.