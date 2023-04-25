Bullets hit Sweet Home elementary school; police say no threat to the public

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Residents near an elementary school in Sweet Home are in an uproar after an incident back in March that left several bullet holes in the school, although police say there isn’t an ongoing threat to public safety.
According to officials with the Sweet Home Police Department, at about 7:43 a.m. on March 19, a Sunday, a patrolling police officer heard a gunshot in the area of Quince Street and 54th Avenue, near Foster Elementary School. According to SHPD, the officer checked around the area and spoke with nearby residents, but couldn’t find a source for the shot and cleared the area.
A couple hours later, at about 10:11 a.m., a citizen in the area called to report a person experiencing a mental health crisis, SHPD said. The same officer responded, and put the man in protective custody with the police department, according to police. SHPD said an investigation of the area, as well as evidence discovered during the contact with the man, showed that it was likely him who had fired the shot earlier that day, and he had likely fired at the ground. Because of this, the SHPD referred a charge of unlawful use of a weapon for the man to the Linn County District Attorney.
Sweet Home police said they issued an extreme protection order for the man, which is a rarely-used method that gives the court authority to prevent a person from possessing firearms if they pose a threat to themselves or others. After a lengthy process, that order was granted by the court, SHPD officials said.
Sweet Home police said they applied for and were granted a search warrant of the man’s home, which is across the street from Foster Elementary School. They carried out the search on March 24. Police said they found and seized seven guns in the man’s home. In addition, police said they found six bullet holes in a window of the house, and further investigation revealed holes in the upper part of Foster Elementary School’s structure. Police said they notified the school of the damage.
According to the Sweet Home School District, police told them about the damage and reported that there was no continuing threat to the school, and no one was physically at risk. The gunshots happened on a Sunday, when no one was at school. The school district said they appreciated the police department’s work, and that student safety is their top priority.
Police said the man is currently in their custody as of April 25, and is undergoing a comprehensive mental health evaluation before they decide on his potential release. If he is released back to his home, he will not be allowed to have guns under the extreme protection order. Even so, many neighbors as well as parents of kids at the school don’t feel like their children are safe there, and want better safety protocols before they consider allowing their kids back in the classroom.
