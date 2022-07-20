Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said.
The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported burglary on Summit Boulevard. Police said the victim told officers the suspect had just left by the time officers arrived after ransacking the house. Police said several more officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to find him at the time.
Officials say an officer was eventually flagged down by a neighbor, who showed the officers security camera footage and photos of the suspect. According to police, the neighbor also provided them with a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle they were driving.
Meanwhile, Springfield police say an Animal Control Officer was responding to an entirely separate call on 40th street. According to police, that officer spotted the suspect vehicle at a residence, then saw someone wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the security camera footage get in the vehicle. Police say officers responded to the area and were able to stop the vehicle.
Police say the suspect was identified as John Dwight Westbrook, 39, and arrested without incident. He was charged with first-degree residence burglary.
Additionally, police say the property stolen in the burglary was able to be returned to its owner. Police thank local residents who aided with the arrest by checking their security cameras and providing information the officers.