Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD.
According to police, Young has an extensive history of property crimes. They said he spent 10 years in prison from 2010-2020. Police said once he was released from prison, he broke into several businesses in Eugene, and continued to victimize the surrounding community.
They said Young was arrested in Eugene after he broke into at least five different restaurants in 2021.
After being investigated by the EPD Property Crimes Unit, they found that he was involved in several burglaries, including ones from around the state in Medford and Umatilla.
Before the investigation stopped, Young was released from jail after he received a bail reduction. Police said he committed more robberies and stole the safe from the Cornbread Café in October of 2021. He burglarized several other businesses, and was later taken into custody in Corvallis for a case there.
He was eventually taken to the Lane County Jail, and has been there since then.