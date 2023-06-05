Burn pile carried by winds sparks fire that destroyed shed, burned trees

SWEET HOME, Ore. – An out-of-control burn pile ignited a fire that destroyed a shed and burned some overhead trees on Sunday morning, according to Sweet Home Fire District officials.
Fire officials said the district responded to a fire at 10:45 a.m. on June 4 on Berlin Road. A homeowner lost control of a burn pile after windy conditions carried it away from its original site and ignited a nearby shed and trees on fire, authorities said.
Fire officials said they quickly extinguished the fire with a command brush rig, heavy brush engine, and water tender. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, and the Lebanon Fire District provided standby coverage during the incident, authorities said.
Sweet Home Fire District officials remind the public that, as of June 3, all open burning is prohibited. Prior to conducting any burning activities, residents should call the Linn County burn message line at 541-451-1904, authorities said.
Fire officials said they don’t expect the burn season to reopen until sometime beyond the fall season.