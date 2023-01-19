Burning shed extinguished by Lebanon firefighters

LEBANON, Ore. -- A fire at a shed drew dozens of firefighters for a sizable response Wednesday morning, Lebanon Fire District said.
According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a house on Cascade Drive at about 6:58 a.m. on January 18 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames, LFD said. In total, 12 fire engines and 28 firefighters arrived to quell the blaze. Firefighters said their response was challenged by numerous vehicles and items in the yard blocking access to the shed.
Firefighters said they were able to defeat the blaze by 7:18 a.m., but stayed on the scene until at least 8:35 a.m. to make sure it didn’t reignite. Due to the significant damage to the shed, fire investigators said they weren’t able to figure out a cause for the fire. Lebanon Fire District said no people were harmed in the fire, but two dogs passed away.